Rental car prices are so high in Hawaii, tourists are renting U-Haul trucks

(CNN) U-Haul trucks are unexpectedly getting a new look in Hawaii.

While the trucks are usually used for moving, tourists are now renting them because rental car prices have skyrocketed with the rebound of the tourism industry.

The cheapest rental car in Maui in March ran for $722 a day, according to CNN affiliate KHNL-TV

"This surge in demand is primarily for our smaller vehicles," said Kaleo Alau, U-Haul Company of Hawaii president, in an emailed statement to CNN. "We realize this demand is occurring when tourists are unable to secure a rental car, or they learn that our rental fleet options are more affordable."

Read More