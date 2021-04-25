As more Americans get vaccinated against Covid-19, more places are scheduled to reopen this week. New York City is set to loosen crowd-size limits Monday at zoos, museums and movie theaters, Disneyland Resort in California is due to reopen Friday and Delta Air Lines on Saturday is poised to sell middle seats again.





In Myanmar, civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to appear Monday in court. She's been charged with violating the official secrets act and four other crimes since the military seized power in a February coup.





The next court hearing over Britney Spears conservatorship is set for Tuesday in Los Angeles. The singer wants her father replaced as conservator of her person. The matter has drawn heightened interest since the documentary, "Framing Britney Spears," debuted this year, prompting the hashtag #FreeBritney among celebs and others.





President Biden is due to address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, nearly 100 days after he took office. The address comes as his administration continues to