An Arizona wildfire that's 'raging out of control' prompts evacuation orders for about 200 homes

(CNN) A wildfire is "raging out of control" in the Hualapai Mountains near Pine Lake, Arizona, according to officials.

Officials in the county have issued evacuation orders for residents of Pine Lake, about two hours north of Phoenix.

"Multiple fire units are on site and the evacuation has been ordered for the residents of Pine Lake," Mohave County Communications Director Roger Galloway said in a news release.

There are about 200 homes in the area, according to Galloway.

The evacuation order includes Hualapai Mountain Resort and Hualapai Mountain Park, which were ordered closed, Galloway said.

