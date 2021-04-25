53 crew of lost naval submarine declared dead as Indonesia finds wreckage

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) The wreckage of an Indonesian Navy submarine missing since Wednesday has been found on the sea floor and all its 53 crew are confirmed dead, Indonesia military commander Air Chief Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto said Sunday.

The news came a day after debris believed to be from the KRI Nanggala-402 submarine was found floating about two miles from the submarine's last known location in the Bali Strait, leading military officials to change the vessel's status from missing to sunk.

Indonesia's Rigel warship scanned the area with sonar, which uses sound waves to locate objects, and a magnetometer, Tjahjanto told a news conference. The MV Swift Rescue ship from Singapore then sent a remote operated vehicle (ROV) to get clearer underwater visual imagery, he said.

"We found and confirmed an image of Nanggala submarine parts, like horizontal steering, anchor, exterior body, vertical steering, and other submarine parts like safety suits for crew," he said.

"Based on that authentic proof I declare here that the Nanggala submarine sank and all of the crew died."

A rescue ship from Singapore sent a remote operated vehicle to get clearer underwater visual imagery of the sub.

