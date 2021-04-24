Severe storms return to the Southeast on Saturday

(CNN) The threat of severe storms is forecast for the Southeast on Saturday, bringing the potential for large hail, damaging winds, and even a few tornadoes.

This same storm system will track east bringing similar hazards to more than 30 million people across the Southeast on Saturday.

A 'slight' risk, level two out of five, encompasses the enhanced risk and includes Atlanta, Jacksonville, Birmingham, and Columbia, South Carolina.

"Widely scattered to scattered severe thunderstorms are expected on Saturday across parts of the Southeast. All severe hazards appear possible including large to very large hail, damaging wind, and tornadoes," according to the storm center

The first round of severe storms is expected Saturday morning, as a strong line of thunderstorms tracks across the South, affecting Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. The main threat along this line of storms will be damaging winds, but some short-lived, embedded tornadoes are possible.

A tornado watch was issued early Saturday morning for portions of southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle. This watch is in effect until 9:00 am CDT and includes Gulfport, Mobile and Pensacola.

The first round of storms is expected to weaken by late morning. However, a second round of storms is forecast to develop on the heels of the first.

The second round is expected to move through Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and the Carolinas, beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting through the overnight hours.

The greatest threat for tornadoes will be in the afternoon and evening hours across portions of southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and northern Florida.

Much of Alabama, southwest Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle could see hail the size of golf balls or larger Saturday afternoon.

By the evening hours, the second round will affect Georgia and the Carolinas before pushing offshore early Sunday morning.

Since this severe threat continues throughout the overnight hours, it is important for residents in these areas to have weather alerts set up on their cellphones to awaken them in case any bad weather immediately threatens your town.

Flash flood threat

Along with the severe weather, there is the risk for flash flooding especially across portions of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and South Carolina.

A 'slight' risk, level two out of four, of excessive rain has been issued by the weather service's Weather Prediction Center for this region.

There is an "elevated flood threat for creeks and smaller streams, especially where storms may track over the same areas," the weather service office in Atlanta said

These storms are forecast to produce a widespread rainfall of between 2 and 4 inches across the Southeast on Saturday. Even higher rainfall amounts of 4-6 inches are forecast across southern Alabama, southern Georgia, and northern Florida today.

Severe weather in the US should settle down Sunday and Monday, but the Storm Prediction Center suggests a return on Tuesday for parts of the southern Plains: "Confidence remains high that severe thunderstorms will impact the central and southern Plains on Tuesday. (Forecast variables) continue to suggest the potential for supercells capable of all severe hazards."