An unarmed man was shot by a Virginia deputy while on the phone with 911

(CNN) An unarmed man was shot by a Virginia sheriff's deputy while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher, according to authorities and 911 audio released Friday.

Isaiah Brown, 32, was taken to a local hospital after the shooting early Wednesday with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to statements from the Virginia State Police, which said its Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Culpeper Field Office Police Shooting Investigation Team was investigating at the request of the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The body camera video and 911 audio were released late Friday, after the sheriff's office said Brown's family had reviewed both at the invitation of the sheriff's office and a special prosecutor in the case, the Fredericksburg Commonwealth's Attorney.

"After viewing the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's deputy's bodycam video and listening to the 911 call, it is evident that the tragic shooting of Isaiah Brown was completely avoidable," David Haynes, an attorney for Brown's family, said in a statement. He said Brown was "on the phone with 911 at the time of the shooting and the officer mistook a cordless house phone for a gun."

A spokesperson for the Virginia State Police told CNN Brown was unarmed at the time of the shooting.

