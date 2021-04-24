Turtle crashes through a car's windshield, sending a woman to the hospital

(CNN) A turtle crashed through a car's windshield in a story that seems on-brand with the weird news that comes out of Florida. What may surprise you though, is this bizarre accident has happened around here before.

A 71-year-old woman was riding with her daughter on Interstate 95 near Port Orange, Florida, on Wednesday when a turtle smashed through the windshield, hitting the elderly woman in the head, according to the Daytona Beach News-Journal

"She's got so much blood coming out of her head," the daughter is heard saying in a 911 call obtained by CNN affiliate WKMG

The daughter didn't realize it was a turtle that came through the window, suggesting to the dispatcher it may have been a piece of concrete.

"An actual turtle?" the daughter exclaimed after another driver who stopped to help said that's what it was.

