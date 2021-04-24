18-year-old faces murder charge in connection with shooting death of 7-year-old Chicago girl

(CNN) Chicago police on Saturday announced the filing of than a dozen criminal charges, including first-degree murder, against an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams in a McDonald's drive-thru last weekend.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown identified the suspect as Marion Lewis, who was shot and wounded by police Thursday after a vehicle pursuit, crash and attempted carjacking.

Brown would not say in a news conference Saturday whether police believe Lewis is the person who fired the shots that killed Jaslyn and wounded her father on April 18 while they were at the McDonald's drive-thru.

"We are saying at this point in the investigation that he was involved in the murder of Jaslyn Adams," Brown told reporters. "That's our specific statement."

Besides first-degree murder, Lewis has been charged with three counts of attempted murder, robbery, aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated assault of a police officer, Brown said.

