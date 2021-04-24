Michigan police officer punches suspect during traffic stop arrest. Department chief defends actions

(CNN) A Grand Rapids, Michigan, officer who is seen on bodycam footage punching a man during a March traffic stop initiated for littering has been defended by his police department.

Bodycam footage of the incident, provided by an attorney for the man who was punched, Diabate Hood, shows at least four officers attempting to handcuff Hood while he is on the ground next to a stopped vehicle. One officer is seen striking Hood several times in the face with his fist. Hood screamed "my eye" multiple times.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has not identified the officer who punched Hood or any other officer involved. CNN has placed open records request for all other body camera videos of the incident.

"This is the police work that I expect from my personnel," GRPD Chief Eric Payne said. "I have made the enforcement of violent crime and the recovery of illegal firearms one of the department's top priorities."

GRPD Special Response Team officers were surveilling a street south of downtown Grand Rapids as part of its "Operation: Safe Neighborhoods" on March 26 when they conducted a traffic stop for a littering violation, according to a GRPD statement issued Wednesday.

