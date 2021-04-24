(CNN) Fully vaccinated baseball fans won't have to maintain social distancing this weekend at Dodger Stadium.

The Los Angeles Dodgers , reigning World Series champs, will designate two sections of its 56,000-seat stadium for fully vaccinated attendees starting Saturday. Guests from different households will be seated next to each other and masks are still required.

To gain entry to the Dodgers-Padres match-up, fully vaccinated fans ages 16 and up will need to present proof that at least two weeks have passed since their final vaccine dose. If they're underage and not eligible to be vaccinated, they must prove they tested negative for Covid-19 within the last 72 hours. And if they can't provide proof, they won't be admitted, according to the team.

The Dodgers are one of a few Major League Baseball teams to offer seating for fully vaccinated fans. The San Diego Padres debuted their fully vaccinated section earlier this month, and San Francisco Giants launched its special seating on Thursday.

Fans were welcomed back to MLB games across the US this month, though most teams have limited capacity, staggered seating and still require fans to wear masks except when they're eating or drinking.