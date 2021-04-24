After finding a Christmas wish list tied to a balloon, this man drove hundreds of miles to make two little girls' dreams come true

(CNN) Twin sisters received a late Christmas gift from a stranger almost 650 miles away after he found a holiday wish list tied to a balloon.

In December, Leticia Flores-Gonzalez had her 4-year-olds, Luna and Gianella Gonzalez, tie their lists to balloons and release them into the sky above their home in Liberal, Kansas. It was their way of reaching Santa Claus.

"It was important doing something special for my girls because of the hard year we had during the coronavirus pandemic. I wanted them to feel like 2020 was another year spent with mom making beautiful memories," Flores-Gonzalez told CNN.

"It was never with the purpose someone would find the balloon. I thought it would deflate and would just disappear somewhere in a tree nearby."

But one of those balloons did make it to a man with white facial hair -- and a big heart.

