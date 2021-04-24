NYPD investigates attack on 61-year-old Asian man as possible hate crime

(CNN) An assault that left a 61-year-old Asian man in critical but stable condition Friday night is being investigated by New York police as a possible hate crime.

The man was approached from behind on an East Harlem corner about 8:20 p.m., struck in the back and, after falling to the ground, kicked in the head multiple times, according to the NYPD.

The attack comes amid a surge in hate crimes against Asian Americans that prompted the NYPD to deploy undercover Asian officers on the streets in an attempt to stem the violence.

The attacker got away, police said. The victim was transported with significant injuries to a hospital in Harlem.