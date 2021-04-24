At least 24 killed in massive Baghdad hospital fire

Baghdad (CNN) At least 24 people died in a hospital fire in Baghdad Saturday night after oxygen tanks exploded, two health officials at the hospital told CNN.

At least 34 were also wounded in the explosion at Ibn al-Khatib Hospital, according to the health officials.

"Civil defense teams are still at the scene of the accident, investigating the causes that led to this fire, which caused the loss of the lives of many of patients and their companions," according to a statement released by Iraq's Health Ministry on Sunday.

Firefighters scrambled to put out the blaze.

The ministry said health workers and civil defense teams were able to save at least 200 people including patients, and will have an exact number of those killed and wounded at a later time.

Social media videos showed a chaotic scene as firefighters scrambled to put out the blaze and health workers tried to evacuate patients.

