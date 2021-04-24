What to know about the mass killings of Armenians a century ago

(CNN) The massacre of hundreds of thousands of Armenians by Ottoman forces during World War I -- and the question of whether it should be called a genocide -- remains highly contentious a century after the event.

The issue is an emotional one, both for Armenians, many of whose forebears were killed, and for Turks, the heirs to the Ottomans. For both groups, the question touches as much on national identity as on historical facts.

Some Armenians feel their nationhood cannot be fully recognized unless the truth of what happened to their people, beginning in April 1915, is acknowledged. Some Turks still view the Armenians as having been a threat to the Ottoman Empire in a time of war, and say many people of various ethnicities -- including Turks -- were killed in the chaos of conflict.

In addition, some Turkish leaders fear that acknowledgment of a genocide could lead to demands for huge reparations.

The declaration by US President Joe Biden on Saturday that it was a "genocide" risks a potential fracture with Turkey -- but will fulfill a campaign pledge of his and signal a commitment to human rights.

