Myanmar junta chief arrives for talks with Southeast Asian leaders

(CNN) Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, who led the military takeover that sparked turmoil in Myanmar, arrived in Jakarta on Saturday for a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders seeking to forge a path to end violence in the country.

The gathering of leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta is the first coordinated international effort to ease the crisis in Myanmar, an impoverished country that neighbors China, India and Thailand. Myanmar is part of the 10-nation ASEAN.

With participants attending in person despite the pandemic, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Friday the summit reflected the "deep concern about the situation in Myanmar and ASEAN's determination to help Myanmar get out of this delicate situation."

It's unusual for the leader of a military government in Myanmar to attend an ASEAN summit -- usually the country has been represented by a lower-ranked officer or a civilian. Min Aung Hlaing was seen disembarking after arriving on a special flight from Naypyitaw, the Myanmar capital, according to footage on the official video channel of Indonesia's presidential palace.

Diplomats and government officials who asked not to be named said many ASEAN leaders want a commitment from Min Aung Hlaing to restrain his security forces, who monitors say have killed 745 people since a mass civil disobedience movement emerged to challenge his February 1 coup against the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi

