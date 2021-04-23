(CNN) In the face of a natural disaster, one group of furry creatures used the opportunity to form new friendships.

After Hurricane Maria swept through Puerto Rico in 2017 and caused immense damage, researchers found rhesus macaques, a species of monkey living on Cayo Santiago became more sociable with each other, according to a study published in the journal Current Biology.

The monkeys live in a highly competitive society and can become aggressively protective over resources like food and water, said study author Camille Testard, doctoral candidate in neuroscience at the University of Pennsylvania' Perelman School of Medicine.

That's why researchers predicted that after the hurricane, the monkeys would stick with their closest friends in order to survive, Testard said. Instead, the island's residents became more tolerant of each other and greatly expanded their friend group.

To measure the monkeys' socialization and friendship-building, researchers tracked who they groomed, which is one of the ways monkeys bond with one another, Testard said.

The monkeys groom each other as a way to bond with one another.

Read More