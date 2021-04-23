UPS driver sprints across busy street to rescue a young boy pinned under a heavy package

(CNN) Max Pratt likes to help his mom and dad by bringing in the packages delivered to their Oak Park, Illinois, home.

It's kind of his thing.

But the 4-year-old bit off more than he could chew last week when their UPS driver dropped off a new hammock on the family's front porch.

His mom, Traci Pratt, told CNN that she was just up the stairs with Max's 2-year-old sister on Saturday when she heard the boy yell for help as he was pinned under the large box.

She said driver Marco Angel raced from his truck back to the house in the time it took her to get downstairs.

Read More