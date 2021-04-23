University of Texas band members will be required to play 'The Eyes of Texas' or join a different band

(CNN) The University of Texas at Austin says that its Longhorn Band will be required to play "The Eyes of Texas" and that it will create a new marching band for students who are unwilling to play the school's alma mater.

In a statement issued on Wednesday , the Butler School of Music announced that "The Eyes of Texas" will be part of the required repertoire for the marching band and the Longhorn Pep Band that plays at basketball and volleyball games and other events.

"We need to celebrate and nurture what makes UT special, and the Longhorn Band is one of those great organizations that shape our campus culture, elevate school spirit and provide amazing opportunities for our students," said University of Texas at Austin President Jay Hartzell, who approved the plan. "Our multi-million-dollar commitment over the next five years will support the Longhorn Band in restoring -- and even going beyond -- its former glory, while also providing strong support for our entire portfolio of university bands."

The school said that it would create a separate, yet-to-be-named university marching band in fall 2022 that will not be required to perform the song.