A New Hampshire explosion was triggered by a gender reveal party, police say

(CNN) Another gender reveal party turned dangerous, this time in New Hampshire, with an explosion that shook nearby homes.

The partygoers detonated around 80 pounds of explosives, Kingston police said in a statement. They used an explosive called Tannerite, a target used for firearms practice that also comes in a gender-reveal variety.

After Kingston police arrived Tuesday, they said, the partygoers admitted the explosion had been part of a gender reveal party and later told a detective that they'd chosen the quarry because they felt it was a "safe location" to detonate the explosives.

But the detonation triggered tremors that some neighbors who lived near the quarry believed came from an earthquake. One woman told CNN affiliate WBZ the explosion caused cracks in her home's foundation.

Another neighbor called the explosion "absolutely over the top, ridiculous."