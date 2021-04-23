Demonstrations continue as community awaits bodycam footage from Andrew Brown Jr. shooting

(CNN) Peaceful protests over the fatal police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. dispersed Thursday night in Elizabeth City, North Carolina -- but demonstrators will be back, community members said.

"Come out and talk to us. We just want people to come out and talk to us," said organizer Kirk Rivers. "Are you just going to continue to let us assume what took place?"

The Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office was attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Brown on Wednesday morning when a car pulled away and deputies fired shots, the office said in a video statement. There are still many questions surrounding the incident that follows other protests across the nation over the deaths of Black men at the hands of police officers.

"Our deputies attempted to serve the arrest warrant. They fired the shots. They've been put on administrative leave until we know all the facts," Sheriff Tommy Wooten said.

Rivers told CNN's Brian Todd that those gathered for protests want to see the body camera footage and will be back protesting until authorities make clear what happened.

