(CNN) Chicago police on Thursday shot a suspect who was wanted in connection to last week's shooting death of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams in a McDonald's drive-thru, authorities said.

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said in a news conference Thursday that officers shot the suspect following a vehicle pursuit, crash and attempted carjacking.

He confirmed the individual was wanted in connection to the slaying of Jaslyn Adams, who was shot multiple times while she and her father were in the drive-thru lane of a McDonald's Sunday afternoon. Her father was hospitalized in serious condition.

Charges against the suspect, who was hospitalized after the shooting, are pending, a spokesperson for Chicago police told CNN Friday.

CPD officers started surveilling a "murder suspect" shortly after 4 p.m. local time in a western suburb of Chicago, Brown said in his news conference.

Read More