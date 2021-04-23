California governor orders fracking to be phased out

(CNN) California will stop issuing new hydraulic fracturing permits by January 2024 as part of a statewide effort to reach carbon-neutrality by 2045, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a news release Friday.

Fracking uses high-pressure water to fracture rocks in order to access pockets of oil that would otherwise be unreachable.

Newsom directed the state's Department of Conservation's Geologic Energy Management to implement rules that will end the issuance of new fracking permits.

California's Air Resources Board (CARB) has been asked by Newsom to work on other ways to phase out oil extraction by 2045.

