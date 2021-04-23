California police officer involved in fatal March shooting faces charges for a 2018 shooting death

(CNN) A California police officer is facing multiple felony charges for the 2018 shooting death of a man during a slow-speed pursuit, the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said in a Wednesday news release. The announcement came the same day local authorities released new body camera footage of a fatal shooting involving the same officer last month.

Danville police officer Andrew Hall shot Laudemer Arboleda nine times during the 2018 pursuit as Arboleda attempted to slowly maneuver his car between two police vehicles, the news release said.

That pursuit started after officers responded to a call that Arboleda had rung a home's doorbell and was lingering in the area, the release said. Arboleda then drove away and was stopped after police initiated a traffic stop, after which he drove away from officers who were approaching his vehicle, according to the release. A traffic pursuit ensued, with Hall stopping his car in front of the approaching vehicles, the release said.

"Officer Hall used unreasonable and unnecessary force when he responded to the in-progress traffic pursuit," District Attorney Diana Becton said in a statement. "Officer Hall's actions underscore the need for a continued focus on de-escalation training and improved coordinated responses to individuals suffering from mental illness."

Hall was charged with felony voluntary manslaughter and felony assault with a semi-automatic firearm for the 2018 shooting, according to the release.

