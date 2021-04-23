Dozens of Palestinians injured in police clashes as Jewish extremists chanting 'Death to Arabs' march in Jerusalem

Jerusalem (CNN) Clashes between Palestinians from east Jerusalem and Israeli police around the Damascus gate entrance to the Old City erupted in a night of unrest that earlier saw Jewish extremists marching through another city street shouting "Death to Arabs".

The violence marks a high point so far in a new phase of complex heightened tensions in the city which began a week and half ago around the start of Ramadan, and prompted an unusual statement Friday morning from the US embassy in Jerusalem in which it called on "all responsible voices [to] promote an end to incitement."

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the area around the Damascus gate Thursday evening to protest the closure of the plaza space in front of the gate, a popular place for young Palestinians to hang out, especially during Ramadan.

The violence continued well into Friday morning with incidents reported across the city.

Glass bottles and rocks were thrown at police, who used stun grenades, rubber bullets and water cannons spraying foul-smelling 'skunk water,' in an effort to disperse the crowds.

At one point, a group of young men managed to break down a pole with a security camera mounted on top and set it alight, temporarily creating a barricade.

Read More