Ryan Giggs charged with assault of two women and 'coercive and controlling behaviour'

(CNN) Former Manchester United star Ryan Giggs, who is the manager of the Welsh national football team, has been charged with assaulting two women and "coercive and controlling behaviour," police said on Friday.

Giggs has been charged with "causing actual bodily harm to a woman in her 30s and common assault of a woman in her 20s," said Greater Manchester Police in a statement on Friday. "Both counts relate to an incident on the evening of Sunday 1 November 2020."

Giggs "has also been charged with one count of coercive and controlling behaviour between December 2017 and November 2020."

Giggs is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court on April 28, added GMP Police.

Giggs' management agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by CNN Sport.

