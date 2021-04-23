Berlin (CNN) Germany's new "emergency brake" rules for areas with high Covid-19 infection rates, intended to curb the spread of the virus, will come into force Saturday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said. They will affect almost the entire country.

The controversial new law gives the national government power to impose lockdowns on states for the first time, ending the patchwork of state-by-state measures.

The federally imposed shutdown will affect almost all of Germany, with only a few municipalities having low enough levels of transmission to avoid the restrictions.

Spahn's announcement Friday, at a Health Ministry news conference in Berlin, came a day after the bill passed the upper house of Parliament.

The law enables Germany's government to impose curfews between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time, as well as limiting private gatherings, sports and shop openings, in all areas registering more than 100 cases per 100,000 residents in one week. Schools will close and return to online lessons if the virus incidence exceeds 165 cases per 100,000 residents.

