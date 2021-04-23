French police official killed in knife attack at station near Paris

Paris (CNN) A female police official has been killed in a knife attack at a police station in a suburb of Paris, French officials said Friday.

The attack took place at the station in Rambouillet, 35 miles southwest of the capital. The suspect is dead, officials said.

The anti-terrorist prosecutor's office, which usually handles investigations of terrorist attacks, has opened a probe into the incident, a spokesperson told CNN.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex shared his condolences with the victim's relatives, saying they "have the support of the whole nation" in a tweet

"The Republic has just lost one of its heroines, in an infinitely coward barbaric gesture," he added.

