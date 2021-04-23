(CNN) —

Wild One makes some of the cutest pet toys and accessories around — and if your furry friend has been your No. 1 companion during this year of staying home, they deserve a special treat. Show your pup (and your wallet) a little love with an exclusive discount on any of the brand’s ultra-cute yet functional pet gear.

Right now take 20% off your Wild One order with the code CNN20, which you can enter when you go to check out your shopping cart. (We have it on good authority that it’s better than any other coupon code out there at the moment.)

If you can’t quite decide what to get or need some gifting inspo for your doggo, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite products from the brand below, including products created especially for the smaller pups out there. Read on, and get those tails wagging.

Harness ($38.40, originally $48; wildone.com)

Wild One Harness

Now available in size XS for the smallest pooches, this is one of the comfiest harnesses out there for your fur baby. It has an adjustable chest and neck to get a custom fit, plus three leash attachment points for happy walking.

The Harness Walk and Play Kit ($105.60 originally $157; wildone.com)

Wild One The Harness Walk and Play Kit

Everything you need for the daily W-A-L-K to the park is here — and easily spotted in a basket, thanks to bright, stylish colorways. Your pup will be set for toys with this assortment: It comes with a Bolt Bite, a triangle tug toy and a toy that dispenses treats for good boys and girls. There are some great practical items in here as well: The kit comes with the brand’s super-comfy harness, a dirt-resistant leash and a cute carrier for poop bags.

Travel Carrier ($100, originally $125; wildone.com)

Wild One Travel Carrier

Perfect for lightweight dogs on the go, this travel carrier has breathable mesh walls to keep things airy, and a strap that doubles as a leash for when they’ve arrived at their destination (or need to take a stretch break en route). We love the smart design touches, like an interior cushion that turns into a dog bed. Plus, it’s airline compliant too.

Flex Hip and Joint Supplements ($22.40, originally $28; wildone.com)

Wild One Flex Hip and Joint Supplements

First things first: These much-loved supplements were reviewed by board-certified vets to be sure they were top-quality bites for your dog. The hip and joint version has glucosamine, MSM and chondroitin to help ease aches and pains for Spot.

Wild One 4 Tennis Balls ($7.20, originally $9; wildone.com)

Wild One Wild One 4 Tennis Balls

It’s a well-established fact that dogs love tennis balls. These step up the game by not just being extra bouncy but pet-safe too. It’s a win-win — especially with 20% off. (And we love the lilac for visibility!)

