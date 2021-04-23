(CNN) —

This weekend, you’ll find a deal on Apple’s AirPods Max, a discounted Nebula Capsule Max and savings at Macy’s Friends & Family Sale. All that and more below.

Apple Apple AirPods Max

Apple’s AirPods Max made quite a splash when they hit the headphones scene at the end of 2020. And while we acknowledged that the luxury they deliver comes at quite a high price in our full review, they’re seeing a slight discount for the first time on Amazon right now. The silver AirPods Max are down to $542.41 — about $7 off their usual price. If that’s enough of a deal to convince you to buy, be sure to act fast; there’s no telling how long this discount will last.

Macy's Macy's

Macy’s is marking down nearly 80,000 items (yes, you read that right!) from brands you love — from clothes and shoes to homewares — at the Friends & Family Sale. Use code FRIEND to take anywhere from 10% to 30% off select regular-price and clearance items. Among the deals are coveted clothes, beauty products, home goods (like a top-rated Clinique moisturizer, a Kitchenaid stand mixer and a Nespresso, which happens to be our pick for best single-serve coffee maker) and much, much more.

Amazon Refurbished Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. And if you’re living in a relatively small space you can get away with using just an Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Router without extenders. The highly rated refurb is down to $59.99 and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

Wayfair Wayfair

Wayfair’s biggest sale of the year — Way Day — is happening next week, but you can already start saving on some of the stuff you need for your home today. Shop Way Day Early Access Deals, and save on everything from an iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum and a Keurig K-Mini to a Sealy mattress and Le Creuset cookware. And be sure to check back next Wednesday when the rest of the home e-retailer’s deals hit.

Amazon

Bring movie night outside (or onto any wall in your house) with a pint-size projector from Anker’s Nebula — now about $70 off its usual price. The Capsule Max allows you to view your favorite movies and shows in crisp detail via a 200 ANSI lumen LED lamp, while its compact size (it’s comparable to a soda can) makes it ideal for on-the-go viewing. Plus, Nebula’s mobile app allows you to turn your smartphone into a remote control.

More deals to shop

Deals you may have missed

Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer ($319.99, originally $399.99; bestbuy.com)

In addition to making your floors spotless, Dyson is adept at styling your strands with its range of hair tools. And right now you can snap up our pick for best high-end dryer, the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, along with an attachment for less at Best Buy — normally, these dryers go for about $400. This deal is for My Best Buy members only (it’s free to join; just create an account here). Once you’re signed in, follow the directions on this offer page: Just add the dryer to your cart, then add either a Gentle Air Attachment or a Wide-Tooth Comb Attachment to your cart. The discount will be automatically applied; just be sure to snag one for your own hair care arsenal before this promo gets blown away.

Adidas

Adidas Adidas

There’s never been a better time to gear up for a new season of workouts — indoor or outdoor — since Adidas is offering up to 30% off select sneakers with code STYLE30. Favorites for men, women and kids like Multix Shoes, Geodiver Primeblue Shoes, ZX 1K Boost Shoes and more are marked down during this sale to help you stick to your fitness goals. Just be sure to shop soon; this promo lasts through Thursday only.

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair ($373.50, originally $415; amazon.com)

Steelcase Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair

If you’re working from home, a good office chair is a must-have item, so take advantage of some savings on the Steelcase Series 1, our favorite office chair (read more about that here); we still gave the Steelcase Series 1 a perfect score in terms of build, ease of assembly and quality of materials, not to mention its lifetime warranty. And right now it’s down to $373.50 — about $40 off its usual price tag — in select colors.

Always Pan, use code GOODTASTE30 ($115, originally $145; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Always Pan

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item — which means it’s usually sold out. But right now not only is the Always Pan in stock in every color, but it’s also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. Use code GOODTASTE30 at checkout to save $30 on the coveted pan. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Refurbished Ring Chime Pro ($94.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro and Refurbished Ring Chime Pro

Keep an eye on your front door with a refurbished Ring Video Doorbell Pro from Amazon, bundled with a refurbed Ring Chime Pro — available today for just $94.99. It comes with the same warranty as a new device and allows you to see who’s knocking via the Ring app, which provides a livestream, motion detection notifications, two-way communication and more. Meanwhile, the Chime Pro boosts Wi-Fi for all your Ring devices and plugs into any standard power outlet, so you can get your alerts from anywhere.

Fitbit Inspire 2 ($68.95, originally $99.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Fitbit Inspire 2

Those looking to get fit this year should pick up the Fitbit Inspire 2 today since it’s down to just $68.95 at Amazon — that’s about $30 off its usual price. The device (which happens to be our favorite fitness tracker) boasts 10 full days of battery life and is built to track your steps, distance, sleep, hourly activity and calories burned, in addition to monitoring your heart rate. Plus, it allows you to receive call, text, calendar and smartphone app notifications right on your wrist. Choose between a black, white or rose sports band.

Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and 2 Extenders ($223, originally $279; amazon.com)

Amazon Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System and Two Extenders

If you’re working from home (or just streaming and gaming at home), reliable Wi-Fi is a must-have. Ensure your network connection is as strong as ever with a discounted Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi System, plus two extenders. The highly rated bundle is down to $223 and happens to be our pick for best mesh Wi-Fi router. Plus, it’s easy to install, so you can get online and stay online for as long as you like.

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum ($899, originally $1,299.99; amazon.com)

iRobot iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum

Hands-off cleaners will appreciate this deal on Roomba’s most advanced and powerful robotic vacuum at Amazon. With its patented premium 3-Stage Cleaning System featuring multisurface brushes, the s9+ boasts 40 times the suction power of the Roomba 600 and 700 series — perfect for those who are dealing with a lot of dirt on a daily basis. Its high-efficiency filter captures 99% of all allergens, pollen and particles.

This Roomba moves throughout your home and creates smart maps, thanks to iAdapt sensors with vSLAM navigation, and it will dock, charge and empty itself on its own, so you truly don’t have to lift a finger. Plus, with Wi-Fi connectivity, you can customize your cleaning routine with the iRobot Home app, Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Just be sure to shop soon; at just $899, this model is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen, which likely won’t last long. Or, if nearly $900 is still too much for you to spend on a vacuum, opt for the less expensive (but still on-sale) 675, e5 or i3+ models.

Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) ($99.99, originally $119.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon Echo Buds, 2nd Generation

Amazon’s latest version of the Echo Buds isn’t even out yet, but you can still seize this opportunity to save on the earbuds when you preorder. When you reserve your pair (with a wired charging case) from the mega-retailer now, you can save $20 off the list price, plus you’ll get a free six-month Audible Plus Trial and six months of Amazon Music Unlimited with your purchase. Read more about what we expect from the Buds here.

Homesick Candles

Homesick Homesick

Celebrate the advent of a new season with a new scent from Homesick. The candle brand has mastered nostalgic fragrances tied to a specific location or experience, and right now the lot of them are up to 20% off. This is a Buy More, Save More sale, so orders of $65+ will snag 10% off, orders of $75+ will get 15% off and those who spend $100 or more will get the full 20% discount — not to mention all the above are eligible for 50% off personalization. It’s the perfect opportunity to scoop up a special gift for the mom in your life, or just stock up on new spring scents for your own home.

Apple AirPods Pro ($197, originally $249; amazon.com and walmart.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back down to a respectable sale price on Amazon and Walmart. Right now you can score your very own pair of AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $197, the lowest price we’ve seen since February. Just be sure to shop before they sell out or the price goes back up.

Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer Eddie Bauer

Stock up on outdoor gear from Eddie Bauer and get ready to enjoy better spring weather. Right now you can score up to 60% off select styles, including jeans, polos, fleeces and more, at the brand’s Get Outside Sale. There’s no promo code necessary to snag the savings — and now there’s also no excuse not to embark on an outdoor adventure of your own.

