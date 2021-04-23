Hope fades for Indonesia's missing submarine as US assists search

(CNN) The United States is deploying a P-8 Poseidon submarine hunting aircraft to assist in the search and rescue operation for a missing Indonesian navy submarine lost in the Bali Sea, as hopes fade for the 53 crew members who are expected to have run out of oxygen early on Saturday.

The Indonesian navy said it was sending search helicopters and ships to the area where contact was lost with the 44-year-old KRI Nanggala-402 submarine on Wednesday as it prepared to conduct a torpedo drill.

Australia has also deployed a sonar-equipped frigate with a helicopter to help the submarine hunt, while a deep submergence rescue vessel is on route from India, as concerns grow the submarine might have been crushed by water pressure.

"The possibility of it having fallen underneath its maximum diving depth thereby leading to the implosion of the submarine will have to be considered," said Collin Koh, research fellow at the Institute of Defense and Strategic Studies.

If the submarine is still intact, Indonesian officials said Friday it would only have enough air to last until about dawn on Saturday if equipment was functioning properly.

Read More