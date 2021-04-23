Indonesian navy detects object during search for missing submarine

Jakarta, Indonesia (CNN) An unidentified object has been spotted at the site of the ongoing search for a missing Indonesian submarine with 53 crew members on board, as authorities warn that oxygen on the vessel will run out within 24 hours.

An Indonesian naval vessel detected an object with "strong magnetic resonance" at a depth of 50 to 100 meters (164 to 328 feet), Maj. Gen. Achmad Riad, the head of the military's central information unit, said during a press conference on Friday.

The Indonesian navy expects their warship, the Riguel, to reach the search area Friday morning local time, Riad added. The Riguel is equipped with a high-tech sonar, which uses sound waves to locate objects, and the navy is hopeful it will be able to find the KRI Nanggala-402, a German-made submarine which lost contact during a military exercise in the Bali Strait early morning Wednesday, local time.

Australia, Singapore and the United States are sending support in the search for the missing submarine, with Australia announcing in a press release Friday that it is sending two ships to the site.

"HMA Ships Ballarat and Sirius, both presently at sea on separate regional deployments, are making best speed for the search area," Australia's Defense Department said in a press release Friday.

