Thousands mourn Chad's president, rebels say their command hit by airstrike

N'Djamena, Chad (CNN) Thousands of people gathered in Chad's capital N'Djamena on Friday for the state funeral of President Idriss Deby, whose death while leading his troops against a rebel offensive has thrown the country into crisis.

Mourners included President Emmanuel Macron of France, which counted on the long-ruling strongman as a lynchpin in the war against Islamist militants, and a host of African presidents and prime ministers.

Rebel forces meanwhile said their command center was bombed on Wednesday night in an attempt to kill their own leader.

The rebels swept south this month across the vast desert nation from their bases in Libya towards N'Djamena and say they are about 200-300 kilometers (125-190 miles) from the capital. They called a temporary ceasefire to allow Deby's funeral to take place.

Before the ceremony on Friday morning, Macron and regional leaders met with Deby's son Mahamat Idriss Deby and members of the military transition council that has taken charge in N'Djamena.

Read More