On Earth Day, here's the view from space

The Anti-Atlas Mountains, Morocco: The swirling hues of the Anti-Atlas Mountains were captured by ASTER (Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer) on NASA's Terra satellite. Formed roughly 80 million years ago, the mountains formed when Africa and Eurasia collided, resulting in a diverse composition of limestone, sandstone, gypsum and granitic rocks.

Lake Qinghai, China: NASA's EarthKAM captured this surreal image of Lake Qinghai -- the largest in China. Located on the Tibetan Plateau, the lake stretches across 1,667 square miles and reaches a depth of 84 feet.

Paris, France: You can just barely make out the Eiffel Tower -- in the middle on the left, by the Seine River -- in this image from NASA's Terra satellite.

Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia: NASA's EarthKAM caught a beautiful intersection between the outskirts of As Sulayyil Sulayel city and the Rub' al Khali desert in Saudi Arabia. Also known as the Empty Quarter, this is the world's largest contiguous sand desert.

Grand Canyon National Park, United States: A marvel of nature, America's most famous national park stretches 277 miles in length and is a mile deep. From NASA's Terra spacecraft, the canyon's veins of red rock look like a work of art.

Patagonia, Chile: NASA uses ASTER images to monitor shrinking glaciers, as an indicator of global warming. Pictured here, an ice sheet in Northern Patagonia features assigned colors -- with vegetation in red -- to measure the glacier's size over time.

Great Wall of China: Stretching more than 13,000 miles across northern China, the Great Wall of China is thought to have been built in the third century BC. The ancient fortification is now one of the most visited landmarks in the world. The Terra satellite took this image showing northern Shanxi Province, where the wall weaves through the craggy mountains.

Rio Gurupi, Brazil: This EarthKAM image of Rio Gurupi in Brazil has an abstract appearance from space. Part of the Gurupi Biological Reserve, the river flows into an open sea delta, where a dynamic ecosystem includes dozens of islets, mangrove forests, dunes, lagoons and beaches.

Danube Biosphere Reserve, Ukraine: As the European Union's longest river, the Danube winds across 19 countries, including Germany, Austria, Germany, Hungary and Ukraine. Here, NASA's Earth Observatory snapped the Danube Delta, where the river flows into the Black Sea. The area is a United Nations World Heritage Site and a hub of biodiversity, boasting more than 300 species of birds.

Grand Bahama Bank: Taken by EarthKAM, this surreal image depicts the Grand Bahama Bank, where the deep water of Tongue of the Ocean (an underwater canyon) mixes with the shallow shoals of the archipelago.

Andes Mountains: The Andes Mountains in South America, as captured by the EarthKAM.

Sakhalin Island, Russia: Off the coast of Russia, north of Japan, Sakhalin Island looks like an abstract painting in this photo captured by EarthKAM.