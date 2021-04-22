The week in 40 photos

A child plays with soap bubbles as Muslims prepare to break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on April 16. Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images

Katie and Aubrey Wright, parents of Daunte Wright, cry as they speak during Daunte's funeral services on April 22, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Daunte was fatally shot by a police officer on April 11 during a traffic stop. Julio Cortez/Pool/AP

President Joe Biden listens during a virtual Leaders Summit on Climate at the White House in Washington, DC, on April 22. Biden committed to cutting US greenhouse gas emissions by 50-52% by 2030. Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

Football supporters protest against the proposed European Super League outside of Stamford Bridge football stadium in London on April 20. Twelve of the sport's biggest teams had announced plans -- subsequently abandoned -- to break away from European football competitions and form their own "Super League." Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images

A woman walks through the artwork "A Bouquet of Love I Saw in the Universe" by Yayoi Kusama during a press preview of the artist's exhibition at the Martin Gropius Bau museum in Berlin, Germany, on April 22. Markus Schreiber/AP

Ty Bertrand watches a rider on a horse at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo on April 16 in San Angelo, Texas. Sergio Flores/AFP/Getty Images

Ireland's Adam Steele competes in the men's rings qualifications during the European Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Basel, Switzerland, on April 22. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

Relatives of a Covid-19 patient perform his last rites at a crematorium in New Delhi, India, on April 17. Healthcare and other essential services across India are close to collapse as a second coronavirus wave that started in mid-March tears through the country with devastating speed. Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images

Migrant families wait to be escorted by a local church group to the location where they will turn themselves in to the US Border Patrol after crossing from Mexico to Roma, Texas, on April 20. Go Nakamura/Reuters

Javier Anto, 90, meets with his wife Carmen Panzano, 92, through the window of her nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, on April 21. Emilio Morenatti/AP

People await the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on April 20, in Houston, Texas. Chauvin was convicted on all three charges in the murder of George Floyd. Callaghan O'Hare/Reuters

A child runs in the Shark Tunnel at the Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World aquarium on April 21 in Bangkok, Thailand. Mladen Antonov/AFP/Getty Images

A goose walks across a meadow in Stuttgart, Germany, on April 19. Marijan Murat/dpa/AP

Prince Philip's coffin is transported during the Ceremonial Procession on April 17 in Windsor, England. See more photos from Prince Philip's funeral Hannah McKay/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Mourners hold a vigil outside a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, on April 17. A former employee shot and killed eight people and wounded several others at the facility on April 15. Maddie McGarvey/The New York Times/Redux

People practice yoga while socially distanced on a rooftop in Caracas, Venezuela, on April 21. Matias Delacroix/AP

San Francisco Giants right fielder Mike Yastrzemski reaches for a foul ball during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies on April 20, in Philadelphia. Matt Slocum/AP

Buddhist monks and devotees take photos with 330,000 candles during an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest flaming image at the Wat Dhammakaya Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand, on April 22. Lillian Suwarnrumpha/AFP/Getty Images

Azerbaijan's Turan Bayramov, left, fights with Russia's Israil Kasumov during the United World Wrestling Senior European Championships in Warsaw, Poland, on April 20. Adam Nurkiewicz/Getty Images

A health worker administers a dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine in Para State, Brazil, on April 17. Joao Paulo Guimaraes/AFP/Getty Images

Prince William and Prince Harry take part in the funeral procession for Prince Philip on April 17 in Windsor, England. Although the brothers walked separated by their cousin Peter Phillips during the procession, they were seen walking together after attending the funeral service. Victoria Jones/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

A man walks along salt fields in Tainan, Taiwan, on Wednesday, April 21. Sam Yeh/AFP/Getty Images

A woman raises her fist during a vigil in Columbus, Ohio, on Wednesday, April 21, to remember Ma'Khia Bryant , a 16-year-old who was fatally shot by a police officer on Tuesday. Jeff Dean/AFP/Getty Images

Funeral workers remove empty coffins at La Recoleta cemetery in Santiago, Chile, on Wednesday, April 21. The coffins held remains that were later cremated. Esteban Felix/AP

Artist and environmental activist Kong Ning prepares lip-shaped balloons for her latest gown collection, themed "Kiss the Earth," in support of Earth Day on Thursday, April 22, in Beijing. Andy Wong/AP

Flames burn close to the city after a bushfire broke out on Table Mountain in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday, April 19. Mike Hutchings/Reuters

A woman argues with police during a protest in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Ulan-Ude, Russia, on Wednesday, April 21. Thousands of people in cities across the country rallied for Navalny's release. Anna Ogorodnik/AP

Keith Urban performs a taped appearance for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, April 17. Harrison McClary/Reuters

People celebrate as the verdict is announced in the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Tuesday, April 20. See more reactions from the trial's outcome Chandan Khanna/AFP/Getty Images

Houses sit on the edge of a cliff after it collapsed in Nefyn, Wales, on Tuesday, April 20. Carl Recine/Reuters

France's Oriane Bertone competes in the women's final of the International Federation of Sport Climbing World Cup bouldering event in Meiringen, Switzerland, on Saturday, April 17. Fabrice Coffrini/AFP/Getty Images

A Hindu priest rotates oil lamps for an arati ritual during Rama Navami in Prayagraj, India, on Wednesday, April 21. Rama Navami is a spring festival that celebrates the birth of the Hindu god Rama. Rajesh Kumar Singh/AP

Pallbearers are followed by members of the royal family inside St. George's Chapel for the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday, April 17, in Windsor, England. Danny Lawson/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Passengers from Australia are greeted by friends and relatives at the Auckland Airport on Monday, April 19, in Auckland, New Zealand. The two-way travel bubble between Australia and New Zealand opened on Monday, allowing passengers to move quarantine-free between both countries for the first time in more than a year. James D. Morgan/Getty Images

The team of race winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the pitwall during the F1 Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna in Imola, Italy, on Sunday, April 18. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez, top center, celebrates with teammates after hitting a single to drive in the winning run during the ninth inning of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, April 21, in Kansas City, Missouri. The Royals won 9-8. Charlie Riedel/AP