NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team/NASA/GSFC/METI/ERSDAC/JAROS, and U.S./Japan ASTER Science Team

Stretching more than 13,000 miles across northern China, the Great Wall of China is thought to have been built in the third century BC. The ancient fortification is now one of the most visited landmarks in the world. The Terra satellite took this image showing northern Shanxi Province, where the wall weaves through the craggy mountains.