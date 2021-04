Earth Day 2021: See the conservation projects working to Restore Our Earth

In the US, less than 15% of tallgrass prairie remains, most of it converted to farmland or lost to development. But as conservationists work to revive this iconic landscape, they have looked for help from an unusually hairy ally -- the bison. Up to 30 million bison once grazed on North America's wild grasslands but in the 20th century, they were nearly hunted out of existence. The Nature Conservancy has reintroduced more than 100 bison to Nachusa Grasslands in Illinois. Here, the natural behavior of these "ecosystem engineers" encourages the growth of wildflowers and helps native animal species to thrive.