'Straight out of Hollywood fiction': Feds bust three men in $30 million bank robbery scheme

(CNN) Federal authorities say they've arrested three New York men Tuesday on money laundering conspiracy charges in connection with an elaborate, international bank robbery operation that netted more than $30 million over several years.

Val Cooper, Alex Levin and Garri Smith are accused of using high-tech camera equipment to access safe-deposit boxes at banks in multiple countries and stealing cash and other valuables between March 2015 and October 2019, according to a statement from the US District Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York

"The defendants and their co-conspirators were allegedly part of a sophisticated network of criminals that used high-tech camera equipment to steal millions in cash and other valuables from victims who had tried to protect their property by using safe deposit boxes in foreign countries, and they then laundered the proceeds of their scheme through the United States financial system," said Acting United States Attorney Mark J. Lesko in a statement.

In an indictment unsealed on Tuesday in federal court , prosecutors alleged that the defendants and their co-conspirators would pose as legitimate customers and rent safe-deposit boxes at banks they found had lax security. Most of the banks were in Eastern Europe.

They took pictures of the insides of the lock mechanisms on other customers' safe-deposit boxes with thin micro-cameras called borescopes, which are typically used in medical procedures, prosecutors said in the statement.

Read More