NYC subway bomber sentenced to life in prison for terror attack

New York (CNN) A man convicted in federal court for the 2017 terror bombing attack in a New York City subway station was sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

Akayed Ullah could be seen on footage in an underground tunnel walkway detonating a bomb on his person during morning rush hour December 11, 2017. Six people were injured in the blast. Ullah injured his hands and stomach.

The tunnel connects two subway lines beneath the Port Authority Bus Terminal, a major transit hub in Manhattan that accommodates 220,000 passenger trips a day.

The 31-year-old Bangladeshi man was convicted on six counts after a one-week trial in the Southern District of New York in 2018. Two of the charges, including using a weapon of mass destruction, carried a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Akayed Ullah after his bomb detonated.

On the morning of the lone-wolf bombing attack, shortly before detonating his bomb, Ullah posted a statement on Facebook referring to then-President Donald Trump.

