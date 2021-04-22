Long Island authorities are looking for a man who threw acid in a college student's face

(CNN) A New York woman who was attacked in her driveway is hoping for answers, as police try to hunt down the man who threw a cup of acid in her face.

Nafiah Ikram, 21, was in the driveway of her Elmont, home on March 17, when a man approached her from behind and threw a dark-colored substance in her face, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Ikram, a student at Hofstra University, told CNN affiliate WCBS that she had just gotten home from work when she was attacked.

"I started to cry and, like, I was panicking. I was like, 'Dad, someone threw something in my face!' And he was like, 'Oh my God, it's acid,'" Ikram said.

She was rushed to the hospital and treated for serious injuries to her eye and throat and burns on her arms, the affiliate reported.

