LeBron James deleted a tweet about Ma'Khia Bryant's killing but repeats call for accountability

(CNN) LeBron James tweeted, then deleted, a post about the killing of 16-year-old Ma'Khia Bryant at the hands of Columbus police.

On Wednesday, James, an Ohio native, tweeted a photo of a Columbus police officer who was on the scene of Ma'Khia's shooting with the caption, "You're next. #accountability." CNN has not confirmed whether the officer pictured in the deleted tweet was the officer who fired shots at Ma'Khia.

The NBA titan later deleted the tweet, saying it was being used "to create more hate."

"This isn't about one officer," he tweeted Wednesday. "It's about the entire system and they always use our words to create more racism. I am so desperate for more ACCOUNTABILITY"

Read More