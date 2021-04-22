CNN 10 - April 23, 2021

Story highlights
1. What "season," which runs from June 1st through November 30th, is the subject of high-interest forecasts in the wake of last year's historic season?
2. In Idaho, a rancher's annual event recently shut down Highway 55 near the capital of Boise. What was the rancher doing?
3. What is the financial term for the condition when prices rise and money buys less -- a measure that's up 2.6 percent over last year in the U.S.?
4. What travel-related industry, which accounts for more than 5 percent of America's GDP and lost billions of dollars last year, is seeing signs of a recovery?
5. What U.S. medical agency recently revised its guidance on cleaning surfaces with disinfectants?
6. Researchers recently gathered information about the daily habits of what kind of wolf, which they tracked with a collar camera in northern Minnesota?
7. What nation, which experienced a powerful earthquake and tsunami in 2011, has a controversial plan to release treated, radioactive wastewater into the Pacific?
8. What central African nation is experiencing political uncertainty following the recent, mysterious death of its longtime president?
9. What two countries, which were the first to propose a "travel bubble" during the coronavirus pandemic, recently announced that they had formed such a bubble?
10. Beginning on Earth Day (April 22), U.S. President Joe Biden hosted an online summit focused on what main subject?
