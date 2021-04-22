(CNN) —

Bearaby has made its name on some incredible weighted blankets — including a chunky knit Cotton Napper that’s now a mainstay on many beds (and sofas, if we’re being honest). And now the brand has just reintroduced yet another member to its lineup: the cooling Tree Napper blanket. It has all the qualities of the brand’s fan-favorite weighted blankets with the added benefit of being made from material that has a little extra cooling power for summer.

The Summer Sanctuary Tree Napper (starting at $269; bearaby.com)

This weighted blanket is woven from super-soft eucalyptus fibers in the form of Tencel Lyocell to relieve some of late spring and summer’s impending heat. It’s great for warmer days and hot sleepers — or both.

The chunky knit is similar to other iterations of Bearby’s much-loved weighted blankets, and there’s a slight sheen to it that catches the eye. New colorways for this summer’s version of the Tree Napper — the Summer Sanctuary Tree Napper — include Dayflower, Amber and Elderberry, a palette that’s inspired by blooming summertime flora. Fan-favorite hues Almond and Rosemary are also sticking around.

Bearaby Summer Sanctuary Tree Napper

You can also feel good about this blanket’s impact on the planet. It’s made from sustainably grown eucalyptus pulp, which doesn’t use irrigation or chemical fertilizers. It’s also pretty much superpowered: According to Bearaby’s website, it’s “more absorbent than cotton, softer than silk and cooler than linen.”

Taking care of this Bearaby blanket is easy: Just throw it in the washing machine in cold water on a delicate or permanent-press cycle, and tumble dry for a cycle (or two) on low. Still not convinced? There’s free shipping and free hassle-free returns for those who are looking to test it out too.

The Tree Napper comes in a few different weights, from 15 to 25 pounds (a handy link on the website will tell you which one is right for you, but rule of thumb is that you should opt for 10% of your body weight). Prices start at $269 for the 15-pounder.

Just be sure to order soon — the Summer Sanctuary Tree Napper is debuting with an 85,000-person waitlist! Get yours right now on Bearaby’s site.