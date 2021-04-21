(CNN) A man was killed and the suspect later took his own life following a shooting outside a Wawa convenience store and gas station in Upper Macungie Township, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday, according to Lehigh County District Attorney James Martin.

The incident began around 4:48 a.m. when a man driving a white Toyota Corolla fired at a woman who was driving on Route 22 near Cedar Crest Boulevard, Martin said at a news conference Wednesday.

The woman didn't realize she was shot at until she stopped at the Wawa, Martin said.

The suspect then shot and injured a second person in a Jeep at the Wawa, Martin said.

The third shooting -- a truck driver pumping gas -- was fatal, Martin said.

