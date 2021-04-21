Ohio police officer shot and killed 15-year-old girl with knife, police say and bodycam video shows

(CNN) A Columbus, Ohio, police officer shot and killed a 15-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon after she attempted to cut two females with a knife, according to officials and body camera footage shown to the media.

Police responded to a 4:32 p.m. call indicating "females were there trying to stab them and put their hands on them," Columbus Interim Police Chief Michael Woods said Tuesday night.

Officials responded to the location and, according to bodycam footage from the first officer on scene, the officer approaches a group of individuals in the driveway outside a home.

The video shows the 15-year-old quickly move toward another girl with what appears to be knife and the girl falls to the ground. The officer yells, "Hey, hey, hey, hey, Get down!" before the 15-year-old appears to lunge at a second girl with the knife, according to the video.

The officer tells her to "Get Down! Get down! Get down! Get down!" and then fires four shots in the direction of the 15-year-old.

