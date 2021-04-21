LeVar Burton lands guest host gig on 'Jeopardy!' after more than 246,000 fans sign online petition

(CNN) LeVar Burton, of "Reading Rainbow" fame, is taking on a new role this spring.

"Jeopardy!" announced Wednesday that the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" actor will be one of the final guest hosts to close out Season 37 of the quiz show.

Burton has been vocal about wanting to be a guest host of the quiz show. Earlier this month, he shared a Change.org petition on Twitter , writing "Leaving this here in the event the powers that be are listening..."

And it seems as if "the powers that be" -- or at least his fans -- were listening. The petition had garnered more than 246,000 signatures, as of Wednesday.

"THANK YOU... to all y'all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith," Burton tweeted after the show announced the news.

