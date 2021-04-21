Man in North Carolina fatally shot while deputies served warrant, authorities say

(CNN) A man was fatally shot while deputies were serving a warrant Wednesday morning in the North Carolina community of Elizabeth City, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office said.

The man, who was the subject of a search warrant, died in what the sheriff's office called an officer-involved shooting.

Further details about the shooting weren't immediately released. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is taking over the probe into the shooting, the sheriff's office said.

Pasquotank County says it is closing its office buildings in downtown Elizabeth City at 1 p.m. Wednesday in response to the shooting.

The Elizabeth City Council also called an emergency meeting for Wednesday evening to discuss the incident.

Read More