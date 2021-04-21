Was justice served in the Derek Chauvin trial? Here's what our readers told us

(CNN) As a couple sat with their oldest son and watched the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial being read, they were filled with a hope for a better America.

Jared Hobbs created a teaching moment for his biracial son when people took the streets to protest the death of George Floyd last summer. Hobbs is White and his wife is White and Latina -- and they marched in support of their Black brothers and sisters.

After many conversations about dealing with their emotions and the hurt they felt, they made sure their 10-year-old was with them to watch the verdict from their home in Fort Worth, Texas.

"We got to sit with him and watch what feels like the first real step towards actual change in this country we love so much," Hobbs said of watching the verdict with his son. "I am hopeful that he will get to enter adulthood in a country that truly values every person and seeks to ensure the equality that we all deserve. I am hopeful that today is the first day on the road to a better USA."

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police officer, was found guilty Tuesday of all three charges against him in the killing of George Floyd -- second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

