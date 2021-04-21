Was justice served in the Derek Chauvin trial? Here's what our readers told us

By Christina Zdanowicz, Alisha Ebrahimji, Melissa Mahtani and David Williams, CNN

Updated 8:21 PM ET, Wed April 21, 2021

People in Minneapolis react to Thursday&#39;s guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial.
People in Minneapolis react to Thursday's guilty verdicts in the Derek Chauvin trial.

(CNN)As a couple sat with their oldest son and watched the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial being read, they were filled with a hope for a better America.

Jared Hobbs created a teaching moment for his biracial son when people took the streets to protest the death of George Floyd last summer. Hobbs is White and his wife is White and Latina -- and they marched in support of their Black brothers and sisters.
After many conversations about dealing with their emotions and the hurt they felt, they made sure their 10-year-old was with them to watch the verdict from their home in Fort Worth, Texas.
      "We got to sit with him and watch what feels like the first real step towards actual change in this country we love so much," Hobbs said of watching the verdict with his son. "I am hopeful that he will get to enter adulthood in a country that truly values every person and seeks to ensure the equality that we all deserve. I am hopeful that today is the first day on the road to a better USA."
        Justice may have been served in the legal sense, but true justice would be George Floyd still being alive
        Justice may have been served in the legal sense, but true justice would be George Floyd still being alive
        Chauvin, a former Minneapolis Police officer, was found guilty Tuesday of all three charges against him in the killing of George Floyd -- second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
          Read More
          Millions of Americans nervously watched the trial -- one of the most consequential cases of the Black Lives Matter era. We asked our readers how they felt about the verdict and hundreds responded in less than 24 hours.
          Many said they felt like justice had been served. Others agreed this is just one step on the journey to fight systemic racism in the country.
          Some of the respondents told CNN they thought that Chauvin was innocent or should have been convicted only of lesser charges. One reader said he wished Chauvin would have testified to explain his actions.
          A man reacts outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 20, after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          A man reacts outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Tuesday, April 20, after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty in the death of George Floyd.
          Hide Caption
          1 of 39
          People in Houston&#39;s Third Ward watch the verdict announcement.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          People in Houston's Third Ward watch the verdict announcement.
          Hide Caption
          2 of 39
          People celebrate the verdict outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          People celebrate the verdict outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.
          Hide Caption
          3 of 39
          Adi Armour cries while watching the verdict being read in Milwaukee.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          Adi Armour cries while watching the verdict being read in Milwaukee.
          Hide Caption
          4 of 39
          Money is tossed in the air as people celebrate the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          Money is tossed in the air as people celebrate the verdict at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
          Hide Caption
          5 of 39
          People hug at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          People hug at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
          Hide Caption
          6 of 39
          A band performs at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          A band performs at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis.
          Hide Caption
          7 of 39
          George Floyd&#39;s brother, Philonise Floyd, wipes his eyes during a post-verdict news conference in Minneapolis on April 20.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          George Floyd's brother, Philonise Floyd, wipes his eyes during a post-verdict news conference in Minneapolis on April 20.
          Hide Caption
          8 of 39
          A crowd gathers at George Floyd Square after a guilty verdict was announced at Chauvin&#39;s trial in Minneapolis.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          A crowd gathers at George Floyd Square after a guilty verdict was announced at Chauvin's trial in Minneapolis.
          Hide Caption
          9 of 39
          People embrace outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          People embrace outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.
          Hide Caption
          10 of 39
          People celebrate in Minneapolis at the site where George Floyd was killed.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          People celebrate in Minneapolis at the site where George Floyd was killed.
          Hide Caption
          11 of 39
          Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on a monitor making remarks about the verdict in Chauvin&#39;s trial as President Joe Biden looks on at the White House on April 20.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          Vice President Kamala Harris is seen on a monitor making remarks about the verdict in Chauvin's trial as President Joe Biden looks on at the White House on April 20.
          Hide Caption
          12 of 39
          People in Minneapolis celebrate the guilty verdict at the intersection of 38th Street &amp;amp; Chicago Avenue -- the site where George Floyd died in May 2020.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          People in Minneapolis celebrate the guilty verdict at the intersection of 38th Street & Chicago Avenue -- the site where George Floyd died in May 2020.
          Hide Caption
          13 of 39
          London Williams bursts into tears after hearing the verdict in Washington, DC.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          London Williams bursts into tears after hearing the verdict in Washington, DC.
          Hide Caption
          14 of 39
          CeCe Connery and her daughter Olivia wait for the verdict in Minneapolis.
          Photos: Reaction to Derek Chauvin guilty verdict
          CeCe Connery and her daughter Olivia wait for the verdict in Minneapolis.
          Hide Caption
          15 of 39