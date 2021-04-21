Joe Lockhart is a CNN political analyst. He was the White House press secretary from 1998 to 2000 in President Bill Clinton's administration. He cohosts the podcast "Words Matter." The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion at CNN.



(CNN) America lost a great man on Monday with the passing of former Vice President Walter Mondale.

There will be many well-deserved accolades from around the world and obituaries about how he transformed the vice presidency. And probably some painful reminders of Election Day in 1984 where he lost 49 out of 50 states. I will read them all and likely can't add anything substantive to them.

Joe Lockhart

Instead, I can tell you a little more about the man, the person and personality that he religiously hid from the cameras. When I was 23, I was hired as a press secretary for his 1984 presidential campaign and got to see a side of him that was different from his public image as the stoic Norwegian. Mondale was a very funny man. He loved a good prank and was downright silly and goofy when he was around his kids.

He really didn't like to have the staff around when it was family time, but because I was around the same age as his kids, I was sent several times along with the family on their vacations. Someone probably figured he just might think of me as one of his own -- making him feel less like he was still working. It didn't work, though. Whenever I walked in the room, he'd say something like, "Here's Joe saying it's time to interrupt my vacation with more important calls." He said it with a smile and a purpose. He cherished the time with his wife, Joan, and the kids (I've never seen a man who enjoyed his kids more).

His wit could also sometimes have a bite. After his election loss, the family traveled to the Caribbean for a much- needed break. One afternoon, I went over to the house where they were staying and he seemed a little agitated.

Read More