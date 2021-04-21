The UK's space agency is hunting for 'moon trees' grown from seeds that went on the Apollo 14 lunar mission

(CNN) Fifty years ago, NASA's Apollo 14 completed the third crewed mission to the moon. On board the spacecraft as it landed in the Pacific Ocean on February 9, 1971, was some unusual cargo -- about 500 tree seeds.

The seeds -- loblolly pine, sycamore, sweetgum, redwood and Douglas fir -- had traveled with Stuart Roosa, one of the three NASA astronauts on the mission and a former US Forest Service parachute firefighter, sealed in small plastic pouches stored in a metal canister in his personal luggage. They were part of an experiment to see how seeds reacted to the space environment.

Steve Miller, vice president of the Royal Astronomical Society and a professor at University College London, believes that some of these seeds or seedlings ended up in the United Kingdom. He wants to know what happened to them, as does the UK Space Agency.

There could be as many as 15 Moon Trees in the UK -- trees grown from seeds flown around the Moon by NASA astronaut Stuart Roosa in 1971. But where are they now?



The RAS & @spacegovuk would love to know - if you have any information, get in touch!https://t.co/PjJLJdmsUK pic.twitter.com/sOM4k82FYv — Royal Astronomical Society (@RoyalAstroSoc) April 20, 2021

His quest began after he asked a popular BBC radio show "Gardener's Question Time" about a suitable horticultural way to mark the Royal Astronomical Society bicentenary, celebrated in 2020.

