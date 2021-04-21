(CNN) —

Summersalt (makers of some cult-favorite sustainable swimwear) and the stars of “The Home Edit” (the much-loved Netflix organization series) have partnered to drop a brand-new collection that’s all about color, rainbows and stars. Basically, if you’re looking for some cheerful spring items to give your wardrobe a pop, this is the collab for you.

The collection has 15 items in it, including a new take on Summersalt’s iconic Sidestroke swimsuit — which, like the rest of the brand’s suits, used 1.5 million measurements from 10,000 women to inform the brand’s fit. But it’s not just swimwear and cover-ups; the collection keeps you covered at home too. There are super-cozy joggers, high-rise active leggings and a sports bra for at-home workouts.

Check out some of our top picks from the sustainably made collection below, and get ready to exude color-coordinated confidence this summer.

The Oasis ($125; summersalt.com)

This well-designed swimsuit features seams that define your waist and adjustable shoulder straps so you’re never caught with one slouching down your shoulder. It gets a new look for this collab in the Blue Assoluto star pattern.

The Short Effortless Shirtdress Cover-Up ($95; summersalt.com)

Probably the easiest thing you can possibly throw on to go from car to pool, this short shirtdress is available in a sunny rainbow stripe.

The Cloud 9 Silky PJ Set ($95; summersalt.com)

Silky PJ fans, these are for you. Now available in a cheerful rainbow stripe, these pajamas are meant for lazy Sunday brunches and curling up in bed with a book.

The Ruched Sidestroke ($125; summersalt.com)

Summersalt’s name-making Sidestroke swimsuit gets an updated look with ruching and a pattern of dreamy scattered stars.

The Softest French Terry Relaxed Crew ($75; summersalt.com)

This incredibly cozy sweatshirt will ward off the last chills of spring and keep you warm on cooler summer evenings. Made from eco-friendly Tencel, the crew comes in a variety of colorways, including this collab’s Blue Assoluto Small Scatter Star and Avorio Small Scatter Star prints. Be sure to check out the matching joggers ($85; summersalt.com) to wear separately or as an ensemble.

The Midi Sports Bra Tank Top ($65; summersalt.com)

With four-way stretch and a frankly adorable scatter star print, this midnight blue sports bra has a longline fit that hits at the waist — perfect for layering under hoodies for a run or going from yoga mat to sofa at home. Bonus: The fabric is recycled too.

The Do-It-All High Rise Full Length Leggings ($95; summersalt.com)

While we love all the colorways these leggings come in, the new star print from the collab is just as cute for our lower halves as the aforementioned bra in the print is for our top halves. Whether you wear ‘em separately or wear ‘em as a set, these super-comfy leggings will keep you feeling good all day: They’re made from recycled plastic bottles that are woven with CoolCore fibers and moisture-wicking capabilities.